Man shot on highway in Hanover

Man shot on highway in HanoverFriday, December 03, 2021
|
HANOVER, Jamaica – A man was shot Friday morning on the North Coast Highway in the vicinity of the Elgin Town community in Hanover. The incident has resulted in traffic gridlock for motorists travelling between St James and Negril.
Details surrounding the incident, which took place shortly before 9:00 am, are not available at this time.
A source told OBSERVER ONLINE that the victim was rushed to the hospital. Unconfirmed reports are that he was later pronounced dead.
The incident took place a few feet away from the entrance of the community where a man was shot to death two weeks ago.
In that incident, 20-year-old Delano Hines was shot to death while riding his motorcycle.
