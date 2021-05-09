Man stabbed to death in Barbican square

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A 55-year-old man who had a dispute with others in Barbican square yesterday was stabbed to death.

Dead is Chaplin Gosford, unemployed of Mayers Pen, St Elizabeth.

Reports are that Gosford had a dispute with a group of men in Barbican square about 9:45 am, when the group started throwing stones at each other. Gosford ran across the roadway where a man from Castle Heights used a knife to stab him in the upper body.

He collapsed and died.

The perpetrator escaped in the area.