Man suspected of participating in New Year's Day gun salute charged

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man suspected of using a homemade gun to carry out a gun salute on New Year's Day has been charged under the Firearms Act.

He is 20-year-old Corey Brown of Cassinor Drive, Naggo Head in St Catherine. He has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Reports are that at about 12:01 am, lawmen were on patrol in the community when they heard explosions. The team went to investigate and Brown was seen with a homemade gun.

He was accosted and the weapon found in his waistband loaded with one twelve-gauge cartridge.

Brown is scheduled to appear before the Gun Court on Friday, January 14, 2022.