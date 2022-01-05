Man suspected of participating in New Year's Day gun salute charged

Man suspected of participating in New Year's Day gun salute chargedWednesday, January 05, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man suspected of using a homemade gun to carry out a gun salute on New Year's Day has been charged under the Firearms Act.
He is 20-year-old Corey Brown of Cassinor Drive, Naggo Head in St Catherine. He has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
Reports are that at about 12:01 am, lawmen were on patrol in the community when they heard explosions. The team went to investigate and Brown was seen with a homemade gun.
He was accosted and the weapon found in his waistband loaded with one twelve-gauge cartridge.
Brown is scheduled to appear before the Gun Court on Friday, January 14, 2022.
