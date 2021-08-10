Man threatens to jump after climbing Mandeville Hospital building

Man threatens to jump after climbing Mandeville Hospital buildingTuesday, August 10, 2021
|
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Police and firefighters had to be called to the Mandeville Regional Hospital on Tuesday morning after a mentally-ill man climbed onto the top of a building at the medical facility and threatened to jump.
Chief executive officer at the hospital Alwyn Miller confirmed the incident which he said happened shortly after 7:00 am.
“A mentally challenged [man] went on top of the building and was threatening to jump. We contacted the police and the fire department. They along with our psychiatric team convinced him to come down, so he came down eventually unhurt,” said Miller.
“He has been taken in for treatment,” he added.
When asked how the man gained access to the top of the building, Miller explained that the man turned up to the Accident and Emergency department and soon after went to the back of the building.
He also said the man was not an inpatient at the time of the incident.
“He came to the A and E [where] they were dealing with an emergency, a motor vehicle accident, so he had to wait a little bit, so he proceeded to walk over to that side of the hospital,” he said.
“There is no predictability with psychiatric patients,” he added.
He said there is adequate security at the facility to monitor patients admitted to the psychiatric ward.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy