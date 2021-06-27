Man turns himself in after killing brother in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police here are reporting that a man accused of killing his brother in the Montpelier Housing Scheme near Gutters on Friday has turned himself in.

The deceased has been identified as 61-year-old construction worker, Minel Anderson, otherwise called 'Wire'.

According to police reports about 2:00 pm, Anderson and his brother had a dispute when a knife was used to stab him. The police were alerted and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kasey Williams