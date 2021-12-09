Man wanted for murder captured in Westmoreland, four charged for harbouring him

Man wanted for murder captured in Westmoreland, four charged for harbouring himThursday, December 09, 2021
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— A man wanted for murder has been apprehended and four others have been taken into custody for harbouring him, following an operation on Dalling Street, Westmoreland on Thursday.
The wanted man has been identified as Jafael Doman, otherwise called 'Bimmer' of Barrett Hall, St James. He was arrested by detectives assigned to the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch.
Reports are that about 4:30 am, an operation was carried out in the Dalling Street area where a premises was searched and Doman, along with the other occupants, were held.
The Jamaica Constabulary Force is reminding the public that it is an offence to harbor fugitives.
Anyone with information on wanted persons and their whereabouts are asked to contact the nearest police station or call Crime Stop at 311.
