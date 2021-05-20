Man wanted in connection with shooting of baby girl

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have listed a man as wanted in connection with last night's shooting of a one-year-old girl in a section of Denham Town, Kingston called Bread Lane.

Superintendent of Police Michael Phipps, commanding officer of Kingston Western, has described the incident as "wild".

"We want Amani Malcolm otherwise called 'Bling Dog' by 6:00 pm today. We are in the process of putting him out. He is wanted, so he should turn himself in. He is wanted before the day is out," Phipps told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Phipps said the infant was admitted to hospital and is currently being treated.

Romardo Lyons