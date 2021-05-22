Man who allegedly set woman ablaze in St James in police custody

Man who allegedly set woman ablaze in St James in police custodySaturday, May 22, 2021
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland police have accosted Emron Pillinar, who had been named as a person of interest in relation to an incident in which a woman was reportedly doused with a flammable substance and set ablaze at Great River on the border of Hanover and St James on Wednesday.
Pilliner, who goes by the aliases 'Robert Pillinar' and 'Tyrant', had reportedly showed up at a Savanna-la-Mar hospital in Westmoreland for treatment to burn injuries he had received. He was held today.
Reports are that around 5:00 pm, the woman and a man had an altercation at a business establishment when the man, in a rage, reportedly left and returned with the flammable substance, which he allegedly used to commit the grievous assault on the woman.
The woman, who was engulfed by flames, managed to escape from the burning building with the assistance of residents who took her to the hospital where she underwent treatment.
A bar and carwash, reportedly operated by the woman, was also set on fire.
Meanwhile, the Hanover police say the incident took place in St James and not Hanover as previously reported.
Anthony Lewis
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy