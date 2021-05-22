Man who allegedly set woman ablaze in St James in police custody

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland police have accosted Emron Pillinar, who had been named as a person of interest in relation to an incident in which a woman was reportedly doused with a flammable substance and set ablaze at Great River on the border of Hanover and St James on Wednesday.

Pilliner, who goes by the aliases 'Robert Pillinar' and 'Tyrant', had reportedly showed up at a Savanna-la-Mar hospital in Westmoreland for treatment to burn injuries he had received. He was held today.

Reports are that around 5:00 pm, the woman and a man had an altercation at a business establishment when the man, in a rage, reportedly left and returned with the flammable substance, which he allegedly used to commit the grievous assault on the woman.

The woman, who was engulfed by flames, managed to escape from the burning building with the assistance of residents who took her to the hospital where she underwent treatment.

A bar and carwash, reportedly operated by the woman, was also set on fire.

Meanwhile, the Hanover police say the incident took place in St James and not Hanover as previously reported.

Anthony Lewis