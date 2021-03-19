Man who disarmed, shot cop captured at guest house

Man who disarmed, shot cop captured at guest houseFriday, March 19, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have captured the man who disarmed and shot a policeman at the National Chest Hospital in St Andrew before escaping on March 12.
The culprit, Ricardo Richards otherwise called 'Kaka', was caught at a guest house in St Andrew, the police said.
He was being held on charges of murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and shooting with intent.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy