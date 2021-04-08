Man who made phone call threatening woman, charged

Man who made phone call threatening woman, chargedThursday, April 08, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The police have charged the man who was heard threatening a woman he called 'Denise' in a phone call which went viral.
He has been identified as 46-year-old farmer Peter Maye of a Hartlands, St Catherine address.
Maye, who was taken into custody by the police shortly after the recording went viral, was charged late yesterday with malicious communication and prevention of buying and selling.
According to police sources, Denise earned her living by selling in the Ocho Rios market, but because of the continued threats from Maye, she had to stop.
"His threats prevented her from making her livelihood," said a police source in explaining the second charge.
Maye's first court date is to be announced shortly.
Arthur Hall
