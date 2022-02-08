Man who rescued JPS contractor distraught over his death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kemar Campbell, the young man who rescued the electrocuted Jamaica Public Service (JPS) contract worker, says he is distraught about his death.

The contractor, Ainsley Scott, was injured while working on power lines in the Trench Town area of Kingston last Wednesday.

He died at the Kingston Public Hospital on Monday.

Speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE, Campbell shared that he was looking forward to Scott recovering.

“Mi feel real bad. Mi feel really bad cause mi really did wah fi see him again fi talk,” Campbell said.

“Mi did wah hear wah tek place pon di wire mek all of that happen. That a di the most weh mi did really wah,” he added.

Scott, who was employed to M&O Traders, was in the community attempting to resolve a lack of electricity in the area. Power has since been restored to the community.

“Before the night came down, light come,” Campbell said, noting that another JPS service vehicle was sent to resolve the issue.

JPS said it will be working alongside M&O Traders to investigate the circumstances surrounding Scott's death.

