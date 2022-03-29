Man with link to Ronko gang shot dead by police

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A man, who is said to have links with the Ronko gang in Clarendon, was killed during what the police describe as a confrontation with lawmen in Denbigh on Monday afternoon.



According to the police, they responded to reports that there were three men behaving suspiciously in the area. As they approached, one of the men pulled a firearm from his waistband and pointed it in their direction. The police said they fired three shots and the armed man was hit in the upper body. A Browning 9mm pistol containing 12 rounds was recovered, the police report said.



The injured man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Ordavia Simpson, also known as Squeeze, from Western Park. Investigations into his death are on-going. The two other men have since been identified and are said to be residents of Bucks Avenue in the parish.



According to the police report, Simpson is no stranger to lawmen as his name has been mentioned in connection with several robberies within the Clarendon division.



It is unclear if any of these are tied to the activities of the Ronko gang, which is linked to shootings, robberies and abductions among other crimes in nine parishes between 2019 and 2021. It was revealed by the police high command last week that eight police officers are allegedly members of the Clarendon-based gang.



Four of the alleged bad cops along with other members of the gang were taken into custody during an operation last Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of crime, Fitz Bailey, revealed at a media briefing.



Three of the other cops were already in custody including alleged gang leader Tafari Silvera, a police constable assigned to the St Andrew South police. Another policeman linked to the criminal network reportedly fled the island shortly after Silvera was arrested.