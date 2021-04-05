Man wounded with machete during dispute over $2,000

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A 24-year-old labourer is to face the court on charges of wounding with intent after he reportedly wounded a man with a machete during a dispute over $2,000.

According to the police, the accused, Desmond Tate, otherwise called 'Bupsy', approached a man about 7:30 am on Wednesday, March 24 and demanded to be paid $2,000 that was allegedly owed to him.

Tate, who was armed with a machete, reportedly chopped the man as he tried to escape. The man was taken to hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.

The police said Tate was arrested last Thursday when he went to the Anchovy Police Station to make a report. He was charged on Saturday.