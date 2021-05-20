Manager of illegal cambio in MoBay pleads guilty

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Cambio Manager Clifton Williams yesterday pleaded guilty to breaches of the Bank of Jamaica Act when he appeared in the St James Parish Court.

Williams, along with other top-level executives at Sun Investments Limited, including Chairman Vernal Campbell and Director Earl Swaby, were charged with breaches of Section 22A (ii and iii) of the Bank of Jamaica Act – buying, selling, borrowing and lending foreign currency without being an authorised dealer.

According to the Financial Investigation Division (FID), the men were charged over the period May 6 – 13, following a joint investigation with the Constabulary Financial Unit (CFU).

The agency said a case file was prepared and submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, which ruled that, the men and the company should be charged.

FID's Principal Director Keith Darien said that, “illegal cambios provide an avenue for criminals to convert ill-gotten funds without any of the due diligence which licensed cambios are required to administer before conducting business with individuals”.

''The prevalence of illegal cambios facilitates the entry of 'dirty money' into our economy undetected by regulators and law enforcement. This allows criminals to enjoy the spoils of their illicit activities,” he noted.

“Simply put, this is dangerous and is in direct violation of our Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism regime. We will not allow to the activities of a few to ruin the good work that the FID, the Bank of Jamaica and other partners have been doing to remove Jamaica from the global Financial Action Task Force grey list.

“Once we become aware of this illegal practice, the perpetrators will be prosecuted. The FID is reminding persons that it is illegal for anyone to trade foreign currency without the requisite license from the Bank of Jamaica,” the director said.

Williams is to be sentenced on May 31. FID said Campbell and Swaby did not appear in court yesterday due to illness and COVID-19 quarantine.