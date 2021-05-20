Manager of illegal cambio in MoBay pleads guilty

Manager of illegal cambio in MoBay pleads guiltyThursday, May 20, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Cambio Manager Clifton Williams yesterday pleaded guilty to breaches of the Bank of Jamaica Act when he appeared in the St James Parish Court.
Williams, along with other top-level executives at Sun Investments Limited, including Chairman Vernal Campbell and Director Earl Swaby, were charged with breaches of Section 22A (ii and iii) of the Bank of Jamaica Act – buying, selling, borrowing and lending foreign currency without being an authorised dealer.
According to the Financial Investigation Division (FID), the men were charged over the period May 6 – 13, following a joint investigation with the Constabulary Financial Unit (CFU).
The agency said a case file was prepared and submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, which ruled that, the men and the company should be charged.
FID's Principal Director Keith Darien said that, “illegal cambios provide an avenue for criminals to convert ill-gotten funds without any of the due diligence which licensed cambios are required to administer before conducting business with individuals”.
''The prevalence of illegal cambios facilitates the entry of 'dirty money' into our economy undetected by regulators and law enforcement. This allows criminals to enjoy the spoils of their illicit activities,” he noted.
“Simply put, this is dangerous and is in direct violation of our Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism regime. We will not allow to the activities of a few to ruin the good work that the FID, the Bank of Jamaica and other partners have been doing to remove Jamaica from the global Financial Action Task Force grey list.
“Once we become aware of this illegal practice, the perpetrators will be prosecuted. The FID is reminding persons that it is illegal for anyone to trade foreign currency without the requisite license from the Bank of Jamaica,” the director said.
Williams is to be sentenced on May 31. FID said Campbell and Swaby did not appear in court yesterday due to illness and COVID-19 quarantine.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy