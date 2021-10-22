Managers assigned to residential child care facilities to receive training

KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) — In keeping with the Child Protection and Family Services Agency's (CPFSA) mandate to provide adequate care and protection for children in State care, more than 100 managers and senior members of staff assigned to residential childcare facilities will participate in virtual sensitisation training sessions up to December 2021.

This was disclosed by Monitoring Officer in the Southern Region of the CPFSA, Julia Wesley Wyndham, during a recent interview with JIS News.

According to Wesley Wyndham, over the 14-week period from September to December, the participants are exposed to training focusing on administration, childcare practices, and the physical plant.

“The CPFSA knows how important are established and re-established partnership with the residential childcare facilities. We have recognised that over the years, different managers are employed, the children themselves are different in terms of their behaviour, so our focus on ongoing training is to ensure that the staff are familiarised with the standard of care,” she said.

The CPFSA's role is to monitor and supervise these homes to ensure that they are operated in accordance with the agency standard, and that policies and protocols that govern the operation of the residential childcare facilities are always adhered to.

Wesley Wyndham pointed out that during these training sessions, the participants will be exposed to practical ideas such as alternatives to corporal punishment, how to minimise the possibility of physical plant damage happening, and techniques on how to manage the different behaviour patterns.

“In terms of administration, sometimes we think that everybody can supervise a child; that's not the case. Supervision of a child encompasses a whole bunch of different things. And it always depends on the age group,” she highlighted.

“What you would do for a five-year-old, which is to monitor when they are watching the television, you cannot do it for the 12 years and older, because they want to go online, they want to go on social media and may fall victim to cyberbullying," she said adding that, "if that is the case, we must help managers and staff to understand how to supervise a child that is online, while still ensuring that they still have some amount of privacy and autonomy."

Wesley Wyndham also disclosed that an evaluation will be conducted at the end of each workshop in an effort to see how training can be enhanced.