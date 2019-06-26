Manchester High Principal Gabriel is JTA president elect

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Principal of Manchester High School, Jasford Gabriel, was declared President Elect Designate of the Jamaica Teachers Association (JTA) in elections held June 17-21.

A total of 12,044 votes were cast in the elections.

Gabriel, with 6500 votes, won over Winston Smith, principal of Golden Spring Primary, St Andrew with 3209 votes, and Lasonja Harrison, interim principal of St Faiths' Primary in St Catherine with 1582 votes, the JTA said .

The winner will be officially proclaimed at the official opening of the JTA's Annual Conference scheduled for the Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa, Montego Bay, on Monday, August 19.