Manchester Police list five wanted men, three persons of interest

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police in Manchester have listed five wanted men and three persons of interest in relation to crimes committed in the south-central parish.

Superintendent Lloyd Darby, Head of the Manchester Police, believes the men can assist investigators.

Speaking at the Manchester Chamber of Commerce's town hall meeting at the Manchester Golf Club on Thursday, Darby urged the men to turn themselves in.

Wanted are:

Twenty-five-year-old Jaevion Shalom, otherwise called “Javy” of Cross Keys District. He is wanted for murder, illegal possession of firearm and robbery with aggravation; Twenty-six-year-old Oshane Delaphena, otherwise called “Doggie” of Albion District. He is wanted for murder; Kade Pryce, otherwise called “Nico” of Epping Forest District, Old England. He is wanted for rape; Twenty-year-old Shavoy Thomas of Old Harbour in St Catherine and Grove Town District in Manchester. He is wanted for burglary and rape; and Twenty-year-old Jerry Smith, otherwise called “Jev” of Contriavance District, Shooters Hill. He is wanted for rape.

The persons of interest are Shawayne Shamar Rose otherwise called “Boukie” of Top Greenvale; Romaine Harriott of Canewood District; and Dwayne Danville who frequents Bloomfield Street and Old England, Perth Road, Waltham and Cedar Grove.

Anyone knowing their whereabouts is asked to call the Mandeville Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-962-2832, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

Kasey Williams