Manchester Southern MP wants each constituency to be given two mobile units to boost vaccination drive

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Member of Parliament for Manchester Southern, Robert Chin has made a recommendation that he believes will significantly boost the Government's COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Chin wants each of the 63 Members of Parliament to be provided with two mobile units with the requisite medical staff and mobilisation funds of $5 million per parish council division in their respective constituencies.

“I guarantee that we will be back to our traditional Merry Christmas by December 2021,” Chin said Wednesday as he made his first contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives.

The first-term MP noted that the political machinery in each constituency “knows where and how to find these people”.

“I believe that the quickest way to meet our vaccination target is to take the vaccine to the people who wish to be vaccinated.

“In the interim, I urge, I beseech every Jamaican to follow the COVID protocols. Protect yourself; hand, face and space and vaccinate at the first opportunity to do so,” Chin said.

He expressed that he was particularly concerned about the number of COVID-related deaths that have been recorded in his constituency and stated that Manchester Southern, and the political directorate of the entire parish of Manchester, are 100 per cent in support of the vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Chin lamented the underdeveloped state of what he described as one of the largest constituencies in Jamaica, after 31 years of representation by the People's National Party.

Manchester Southern borders six other constituencies in Manchester and Clarendon and has approximately 58,000 residents and four parish council divisions.