Manchester and St Elizabeth taxi operators reject 15% fare increase

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Taxi operators in Manchester and St Elizabeth have joined their colleagues in other parishes and the National Council of Taxi Associations in rejecting the Government's 15 per cent fare increase which took effect Monday.

President of the Southern Taxi Association, Charles Powell said it is an insult to taxi operators.

“It is a slap in the face the minister give wi. You cannot have a negotiation going on and you just come and announce that there is a fare increase of 15 per cent without contacting grassroot members,” he said on Monday.

“We learnt [of the fare increase] through the media house just like everybody else,” he added.

He is insisting that Minister of Transport Robert Montague needs to revise the fare increase.

“Fifteen per cent that is dictatorship. Most of my members are objecting to it, as far as I am concerned, I think the minister needs to put his house in order and call back the negotiation team,” said Powell.

“This can lead up to a massive island wide demonstration between now and Wednesday,” he added.

The Southern Taxi Association represents some operators in St Elizabeth, Manchester and Westmoreland.

Meanwhile, president of the Central Manchester Taxi Association, Shirley Johnson shared similar sentiments.

“We instructed our members not to collect any new fare, because it is causing chaos right now. The majority of my members are [complying],” he said.

“On some of the routes… the new fare right now is less than what they used to charge before. We have to get this sorted out before we can give the members the go ahead,” he added.

He pointed to the Mandeville to Spalding route which he said operators were charging $200 before the new fare which is $190.

“The increase they gave us is a spit in the face, because you cannot have people waiting for eight years and come give them 15 per cent, after all that is happening to the taxi fraternity. Every living thing gone up!”

“My members have to be subsidizing the school children and the elderly. The Government doesn't think about that. They want to give us 15 per cent which we are rejecting,” he said.

