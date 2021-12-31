Manchester architect suspected of committing suicide

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Police are probing a suspected case of suicide involving a licensed firearm holder in Fairbanks, Mandeville on Friday.

A police source named the deceased as Kevin Campbell, an architect and proprietor of KAC designs, an architectural firm in Mandeville.



It is reported that police were called to Campbell's home shortly after 1:00 pm, where he was found with a gunshot wound to the head in his bedroom.



The scene was processed and death was confirmed at hospital.



Kasey Williams