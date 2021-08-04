Manchester cabbie on attempted murder rap remanded

Manchester cabbie on attempted murder rap remandedWednesday, August 04, 2021
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A Manchester taxi operator, who was seen in a video that went viral assaulting another cabbie with a piece of board before trying to run his colleague over with his motor vehicle, was remanded when he appeared in court facing an attempted murder charge on Wednesday morning.
Senior Parish Court Judge Justice John Tyme ordered a psychiatric evaluation for the accused man, 44-year-old Nackland Scott, otherwise called 'Ronny' of Wint Road, Mandeville in Manchester.
Scott was remanded until September 6 to return to court.
He is being represented by attorney-at-law Norman Godfrey.
The police said on July 29, Scott and one of his colleagues had an argument, during which Scott attacked the man with a piece of wood, hit him several times and subsequently attempted to drive a motor car over his victim as he lay on the ground.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.
Scott was later arrested by police officers in the area and was charged on Monday, August 2.
Kasey Williams
