Manchester family in mourning after matriarch dies in minibus crash

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The family of Cornelia Clarke is now huddled in mourning at their home in Mandeville, Manchester, after receiving confirmation last night, that she was among at least four passengers who were killed in a tragic crash along Highway 2000 yesterday morning.The ill-fated minibus was travelling from Mandeville to Kingston.

Cornelia's husband, Damian, broke the news to OBSERVER ONLINE moments ago.

Yesterday's tragedy, in which at least 11 people were flung from the minibus and seriously injured, unfolded just before noon.

Damian rushed from the wharf in Kingston, to the Spanish Town Hospital yesterday, after he called his wife's phone and it was answered by an alleged taxi driver, who told him of the tagedy and that he found the mobile device on the highway.

He grew pessimistic at the hospital, especially after checks with doctors revealed that his wife's name was not on the list of injured that came into the emergency unit.

Further checks revealed that she was indeed among the deceased.

Jason Cross