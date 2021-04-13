Manchester family in mourning after matriarch dies in minibus crash

Manchester family in mourning after matriarch dies in minibus crashTuesday, April 13, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The family of Cornelia Clarke is now huddled in mourning at their home in Mandeville, Manchester, after receiving confirmation last night, that she was among at least four passengers who were killed in a tragic crash along Highway 2000 yesterday morning.The ill-fated minibus was travelling from Mandeville to Kingston.
Cornelia's husband, Damian, broke the news to OBSERVER ONLINE moments ago.
Yesterday's tragedy, in which at least 11 people were flung from the minibus and seriously injured, unfolded just before noon.
Damian rushed from the wharf in Kingston, to the Spanish Town Hospital yesterday, after he called his wife's phone and it was answered by an alleged taxi driver, who told him of the tagedy and that he found the mobile device on the highway.
He grew pessimistic at the hospital, especially after checks with doctors revealed that his wife's name was not on the list of injured that came into the emergency unit.
Further checks revealed that she was indeed among the deceased.
Jason Cross
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy