Manchester farmer charged with illegal possession of firearm, assault

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The Manchester police have charged a man with illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law following a daylight attack on another man on Sunday, January 30.

Charged is 38-year-old Robert Johnson, a farmer of Swaby's Hope in the parish.

Reports from the Mandeville Police are that about 9:30 pm, Johnson and another man had an altercation, during which Johnson allegedly pointed a firearm at the man and threatened him. Johnson fled the scene, but was later apprehended at his home and subsequently charged. His court date is being arranged.