Manchester man charged following shooting incident in Clarendon

Manchester man charged following shooting incident in ClarendonFriday, August 20, 2021
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica— A man has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident on Bustamante main road, Clarendon on Thursday, August 12.
Charged is 28-year-old Lauriston Hibbert, otherwise called 'Kek-Kek', of Java district, Asia in Manchester.
Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 6:20 pm, a man was walking along the roadway when Hibbert opened fire at him. The man was taken to hospital where he received treatment.
On Monday, August 16, Hibbert was subsequently held at the Asia Police Station whilst reporting as part of his condition in another matter. He was later transferred to the Clarendon Division where he was charged.
His court date is being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy