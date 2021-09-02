Manchester man charged with murder after allegedly being caught with victim's phone

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A Manchester man has been charged with murder after a cellphone belonging to the victim was found in his possession nearly three months after the May 31 killing.

Charged is 29-year-old Ricordo Kennedy, otherwise called 'Ricky', of Christiana.

Reports are that on May 30, 67-year-old Duwen Wallace, otherwise called 'Jackie Wallace', also of Christiana, and Kennedy were at a bar in the area when Wallace spoke about a quantity of cash that he had.

The police said, a day later, Wallace's home was ransacked and his body later found with multiple stab wounds.

On Wednesday, August 11, Kennedy was arrested after he was found in possession of Wallace's cellular phone.

Kennedy was charged on Wednesday, September 1.