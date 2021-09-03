Manchester man charged with wounding with intent

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A man has been charged with wounding with intent after he allegedly used a knife to stab another during an incident in Manchester on Sunday, August 22.

He has been identified as 39-year-old Chefton Wright, of Lucky Street, Knockpatrick in the parish.

Reports from lawmen are that about 7:00 pm an argument developed between the complainant and the accused during which a knife was brought into play and used to stab the complainant.

The police said the complainant was transported to the hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.

Wright was later arrested on Saturday, August 28 and charged on Thursday, September 2.