Manchester men charged with illegal possession of firearm, breach of DRMA

Manchester men charged with illegal possession of firearm, breach of DRMAMonday, September 20, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Two Manchester men are now facing charges under the firearms and the Disaster Risk Management Acts (DRMA) following police operations in Richmond district in the parish on Monday.
The accused are 40-year-old Omar Cassanova, and 26-year-old Ricardo Powell, both of Richmond district.
Reports are that about 12:45 am, lawmen were on operation when both men were seen breaching the DRMA.
They were accosted, searched and a Tangfolio 9mm pistol and 14 rounds of ammunition were found in their possession. They were arrested and later charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and breaches of the DRMA.
