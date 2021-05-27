Manchester police list wanted man, 23 persons of interest

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Police here have listed one man as wanted and 23 others as persons of interest in relation to criminal activity in the community of Comfort near Royal Flat.

The community has been on edge following two shooting incidents last week, one resulting in the death of 43-year-old mechanic Shawn Pryce.

Head of the Manchester police Superintendent Gary Francis made an appeal for the 24 men to turn themselves in to the police.

“There are a number of people who we have an interest to talk with. There are some persons who are of interest in the recent flare-up of incidents and others we need to talk to in relation to some other criminal activity happening in the [area]. This is an appeal for them to come in,” he told journalists this afternoon during a walk-through of the community.

The wanted man, Christopher Silent, is being sought by the Financial Investigations Division (FID).

Meanwhile, the persons of interests are: Romario Ellis otherwise called 'Fudgie'; Akeem otherwise called 'Rustie'; Chevon Mullings; Richard Miller otherwise called 'Ricky'; Kimoy Thomas; Omar Henry; Jermaine Rowe; Radjney Parker otherwise called 'Sky man'; Jahner Mahoney; Bruce Campbell; Tafiry Campell otherwise called 'Mousey'; Dwight Henry otherwise called 'Tweety bird'; Dennis King otherwise called 'Crackers'; Raheem otherwise called 'Rustie'; Donald Scott otherwise called 'Douglas' or 'Webba'; and Marlon Thomas otherwise called 'Mat'.

Seven of the men are know only by their aliases. They are: Jimroy, Kenny, 'Pim Pim', 'Westman', 'Little D', 'Jay', and 'Ginga Webba'.

Superintendent Francis urged those listed to turn themselves in to the Mandeville Police Station.

“It is always better for you to come in and have a discussion with us because it poses far less risk to everybody,” he said.

Francis also warned people to desist from hosting illegal parties and gatherings.

Twenty-four people were this afternoon prosecuted for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) in the community.

“The only person that can permit a party in this parish is the commanding officer and no party is being permitted given the DRMA,” said Francis.

Kasey Williams