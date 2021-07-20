Manchester police probing motive in arson case

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Head of the Manchester police, Deputy Superintendent Lloyd Darby, says the police are probing the motive behind yesterday's suspected case of arson, which left five people including three children homeless in the New Green community.

“The reason isn't clear at this time,” he told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago.

Reports are that about 4:00 pm a two-apartment dwelling was allegedly set ablaze by the boyfriend of the mother of three children. The fire gutted the one-bedroom house and an adjoining grocery shop.

The police say the boyfriend was being sought in relation to cases of assault.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the couple had a dispute sometime yesterday.

Meanwhile, acting deputy superintendent at the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Emrick Needham, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the fire resulted in $400,000 in damage.

Kasey Williams