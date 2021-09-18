Manchester woman shot dead, children unhurt

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Detectives in Manchester are trying to establish a motive for the killing of a 32-year-old woman in the parish Friday night.

Police say the deceased, Shanakay Richards, was at home in Comfort District about 8:30 pm when a gunman kicked open the front door to her dwelling. He entered and told her two sons to leave. She was then shot several times.

Residents in the area who called the police said they heard several loud explosions and heard her calling for help.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her sons, 12 and four years old, were not hurt.

Investigations are ongoing.