Manchester women join campaign against gender-based violence

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A group of women this morning joined the campaign to end gender-based violence as they stood in front the Manchester Municipal Corporation building in Mandeville.

People's National Party Women's Movement representative for Manchester, Keshia Phillips- Sutherland told OBSERVER ONLINE that the group is supporting an islandwide campaign.

“Today we are supporting Thursday In Black all-island violence against women. We believe that too much is happening in our country as it relates to violence against women and it must stop,” she said.

The seven women plan to walk through the town of Mandeville today with their message.

Kasey Williams