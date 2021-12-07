Mandatory work-from-home order to end December 31— Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The mandatory work-from-home order for public sector workers that has been in place since 2020 will come to an end on December 31.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement on Tuesday in the House of Representatives, as he updated the country on new COVID-19 protocols.

“There has been a lot of concern about the loss of productivity that this measure is having. We need to get back to normal, but of course, to do so safely.

“This is not to say that we're abandoning work from home totally; it will be an option, but not a requirement,” Holness stated.

He said individual ministries, departments and agencies should assess their own circumstances and determine what is best for them. The goal, he said, “is to return to full productivity effective the first work day in January 2022”.

“The public sector must get back to work at their work places,” he added.

The prime minister noted that the private sector normally follows the lead of the government in this regard. As such, he said the Administration was similarly encouraging the private sector to do what is best for them. He noted further that some private entities have indicated that it was time that they bring their staff back to the office.

Meanwhile, apart from a relaxed curfew that will now run from 10:00 pm until 5:00 am each day as of Friday, December 10 until Friday, January 14, 2022, except for December 25 and January 1 when it is set to commence at 1:00 am, the following COVID-19 protocols were also announced on Tuesday by Holness:

- Gathering limit remains at ten.

- The number of people allowed to attend a church service remains at 100.

-The number of people permitted to attend a wedding also remains at 100.

-The number of people allowed to attend an Annual General Meeting remains at 100.

-Only 50 fully-vaccinated people can attend a function organised by any public sector entity.

-The maximum number of people allowed at funerals and burials remains at 20.