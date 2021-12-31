Mandatory work from home order ends

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The mandatory work-from-home order for public sector workers that has been in place since 2020 comes to an end today, Friday, December 31, 2021.

This means that as of Monday, January 3, tens of thousands of public sector workers are expected back in the office on a full-time basis.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced on December 7 in the House of Representatives that the measure that was implemented as part of efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19 on the island, had run its course.

“There has been a lot of concern about the loss of productivity that this measure is having. We need to get back to normal, but of course, to do so safely.

“This is not to say that we're abandoning work from home totally; it will be an option, but not a requirement,” Holness explained.

He said individual ministries, departments and agencies should assess their circumstances and determine what is best for them. The goal, he said, “is to return to full productivity effective the first workday in January 2022”.

“The public sector must get back to work at their workplaces,” he added.

The prime minister noted that the private sector normally follows the lead of the government in this regard. As such, he said his Administration was similarly encouraging the private sector to do what is best for them. He noted further, that some private entities have indicated that it was time that they bring their staff back to the office.

As to whether all or most workers will return to the office next Monday is left to be seen in light of the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, over the past week.

On Wednesday, Jamaica recorded 365 new cases of the coronavirus and the numbers are expected to continue their upward trajectory following activities associated with the Christmas holidays and the pending new year's celebrations.