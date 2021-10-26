Mandeville Hospital continues to receive support from corporate Jamaica

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — With the recent donation of five cylinders complete with regulators and oxygen, one portable cylinder, 1000 KN95 masks and 1000 bottles of water, the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester continues to receive support from corporate Jamaica.

According to the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), the donation was made by wind farm company, BMR Wind Jamaica Limited, to strengthen the hospital's fight against COVID-19.

Regional Director of the SRHA, Michael Bent, thanked the company for their continuous support of healthcare in southern Jamaica.

“The support that we have been receiving from corporate Jamaica and Jamaicans has been heartwarming and we thank BMR Jamaica for coming on board once more. BMR Jamaica continues to demonstrate an exemplary corporate social responsibility, and we laud them for their donation and support to the services we offer” Bent said.

The regional director noted that the donation will help to ease some of the pressure that the hospital has been facing with the recent increase of COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, regional director of BMR Wind Jamaica, Ava Tomlin, said the company will continue its “commitment to strengthen education, community and safety in Jamaica. We all have to pull together to get our country back on track and to do so we need to ensure its greatest assets — our people — are healthy and productive”.

BMR Jamaica operates a major wind farm in Postdam Malvern, St Elizabeth, generating energy for the national electricity grid.