Mandeville Mayor angered over continued closure of Melrose Yam Park

MANCHESTER, Jamaica - Mayor of Mandeville Donovan Mitchell this morning expressed his displeasure over the prolonged closure of the Melrose Yam Park.

Mitchell, who is also the chairman of the Manchester Municipal Corporation challenged the local health department as he insisted that the facility be reopened quickly.



The facility was ordered closed by the health department on August 16, over breaches and recommendations made to rectify areas of the Yam Park.

Mitchell toured the facility yesterday with officers of the municipality but was angered by comments made by a public health inspector regarding fireplaces in the ten stalls operated by vendors.



He contended that nothing was wrong with the structure of the fireplaces and said the health department did not indicate that issue in its initial report.



When asked by minority leader Cleon Francis (Jamaica Labour Party Councillor for the Knockpatrick division) as to why the matter wasn’t dealt with privately in a meeting with the health department, Mitchell got upset.



“This is the people’s business. Have you read the reports that have gone into the media? And when the officers from the Manchester Health Department make their silly, frivolous and vexatious comments, that is why we are where we are today because we didn’t give them permission to have a parking lot over by the Road and Works Department,” said Mitchell.



The Road and Works Department is located near the Manchester Comprehensive Clinic in Mandeville



- Kasey Williams