Mandeville mayor resigns

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Councillor for the Royal Flat Division, Donovan Mitchell has resigned as Mayor of Mandeville and chairman of the Manchester Municipal Corporation.

Mitchell in a letter addressed to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Manchester Municipal Corporation, Winston Palmer today said he believes that his colleagues have lost confidence in him as mayor.

Mitchell, who represents the opposition People's National Party (PNP) said he will remain as Councillor for the Royal Flat Division until the next local government elections are called.

Observer Online obtained Mitchell's letter of resignation.

Full text:

This is to advise that I am resigning as Chairman of the Manchester Municipal Corporation effective 5:00 pm on July 15, 2021.

It has become evidently clear that the members of the council have lost confidence in me executing my duties as Chairman.

Please note I will continue to sit as Councillor for the Royal Flat Division until the next elections are called.

I wish for you and your staff every success.

Kasey Williams