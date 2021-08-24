Mandeville No-Movement Day 3 in pictures

Mandeville No-Movement Day 3 in picturesTuesday, August 24, 2021
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Tuesday marked the third day of the Government's seven days of 'no movement' aimed at curbing the current surge in COVID-19 cases.
In Mandeville, shortly after 5:00 pm today three people were seen walking on South Race Course Road.
A few hundred metres away, the Mandeville Regional vaccination site was closed from earlier in the day.
On Caledonia Road, there was a handful of people, including police officers, waiting to enter the fast food restaurant KFC.
The drive-thru lane was closed at that facility.
With petrol stations allowed to be opened, Heaven's FESCO at the intersection of Manchester Road and Caledonia Road was facilitating motorists waiting for petrol.
On the outskirts of the town, a pear vendor was observed seated under a bus-stop on the Winston Jones Highway watching cars go by.
Kasey Williams
