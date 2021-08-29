Mandeville Regional Hospital COVID ward full, patients placed on mattresses

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Chief Executive Officer at the Mandeville Regional Hospital, Alwyn Miller, says the facility has resorted to placing some patients on mattresses in the outpatient department as the surge in COVID-19 cases continues.

“We provided mattresses for them to lie on, you will see oxygen cylinders in the proximity… That is a holding space prior to them being moved to the isolation ward when the space becomes available,” he told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago.

A picture of inside the hospital has gone viral which shows the patients on mattresses.

“As we did the other day when [Tropical Storm] Grace was passing, we had to move the patients indoors and we used the outpatient department — which is the department [where] that picture is depicting there now — to take the patients inside the building out of the inclement weather,” he added.

He explained that some patients were removed from the Accident and Emergency (A&E) department.

“We had a situation on Friday evening where we had 21 patients that were between the tent and the A&E department. It is not practical for us to keep them in the A&E department and the tent, because we recognised that more people are coming in and when they come in, we have to triage them under the tent, so we have to make the space,” said Miller.

Kasey Williams