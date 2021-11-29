Mandeville Regional Hospital gets repaired roof

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The Southern Regional Health (SRHA)says sections of the roof at the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester has undergone repair works, valued at some $38 million.

According to the agency, the work, which is 95 per cent complete, was done by Costley's Construction.

It included removing the defective waterproofing membrane, casting a concrete screed to channel rain water to existing roof drains and installation of new modified waterproofing membrane.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, who toured the repair works on Thursday, November 25, said while the Government is focused on managing the COVID-19 pandemic, it still has to focus on the other areas of public health.

“We have to now begin to shift or at least share the narrative with normal hospital response in all senses, the infrastructure, the people and the patients. I want to commend the team for the work they are doing. I know it's been a rough 18 months and we couldn't do it without everyone so I commend you,” Dr Tufton said.

He added that: “Our health infrastructure has been under severe stress to treat our patients and to keep our nurses, doctors and administrative staff safe and comfortable. We are always trailing a gap and we need to remind ourselves, remind the country and remind the people that even while we deal with COVID we have to deal with so many other issues.”

Tufton thanked the hospital management team and the SRHA for its work in executing the project, which will result in no leaks and better care and service for patients.

“I'm glad that this [roof repairs] is being done within time and within budget so far and I hope that the working environment will benefit from a better infrastructure,” Tufton said.