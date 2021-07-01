Mandeville Regional activates emergency mode following doctors' sick-out

Mandeville Regional activates emergency mode following doctors' sick-outThursday, July 01, 2021
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Services at the Mandeville Regional Hospital in this south-central parish have been reduced to emergencies only.
Senior medical officer at the Mandeville Regional Hospital Dr Everton McIntosh said the move follows an islandwide sick-out by some medical professionals.
“It is an islandwide action not just Mandeville. They [doctors] are calling in sick,” he told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago.
“Not much of a contingency we can have, because if the doctors are not at work then it is just left to the consultants which are few in number. It is impossible to maintain the same level of service, so it means that we just have to go to emergency mode,” he added.
He is hopeful that the ongoing contract dispute will be resolved soon.
“Strictly emergencies… We can't run any clinics, only emergency surgeries, and hope that it is resolved in a short space of time,” he said.
The public health sector is reeling from a number of human resource challenges.
Kasey Williams
