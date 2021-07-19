Mandeville mayor addresses resignation withdrawal

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Councillor for the Royal Flat division Donovan Mitchell has sought to address concerns after last Thursday withdrawing his resignation as mayor of Mandeville and chairman of the Manchester Municipal Corporation.

Speaking at the Changing of the guard ceremony for the Manchester police division on Monday morning, Mitchell said the municipal corporation had “some problems”.

"Everybody heard that mayor would be resigning at 5:00 pm, but calls came in and the mayor changed his mind. Persons asked questions," he said.

"I have some Municipal police officers and I said to them that every single citizen of this parish has a right irrespective of what they do. If they sell fish, if they sell clothes, if they do anything that is bad they have a right and all must be heard.”

"We had some problems. I think I did put some things in place. Some persons won't be too happy with it, so I said to them, I'll step back if you think that I'm not capable enough of managing," he said.

"Sense prevailed and they said 'listen me boss that is not what we mean, so you need to stay, so that we can have things done properly'," he added.

