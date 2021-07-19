Mandeville mayor addresses resignation withdrawal

Mandeville mayor addresses resignation withdrawalMonday, July 19, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Councillor for the Royal Flat division Donovan Mitchell has sought to address concerns after last Thursday withdrawing his resignation as mayor of Mandeville and chairman of the Manchester Municipal Corporation.
Speaking at the Changing of the guard ceremony for the Manchester police division on Monday morning, Mitchell said the municipal corporation had “some problems”.
"Everybody heard that mayor would be resigning at 5:00 pm, but calls came in and the mayor changed his mind. Persons asked questions," he said.
"I have some Municipal police officers and I said to them that every single citizen of this parish has a right irrespective of what they do. If they sell fish, if they sell clothes, if they do anything that is bad they have a right and all must be heard.”
"We had some problems. I think I did put some things in place. Some persons won't be too happy with it, so I said to them, I'll step back if you think that I'm not capable enough of managing," he said.
"Sense prevailed and they said 'listen me boss that is not what we mean, so you need to stay, so that we can have things done properly'," he added.
Read more- Mayor withdraws resignation after PNP consultation
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy