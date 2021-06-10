Mandeville mayor warns of zero-tolerance approach to unpermitted billboards

Mandeville mayor warns of zero-tolerance approach to unpermitted billboardsThursday, June 10, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Mayor of Mandeville Donovan Mitchell has warned that the Manchester Municipal Corporation will be removing scores of unpermitted billboards across the parish after the current 30-day grace period expires.
“For billboards people will have 30 days to come in and regularise,” Mitchell told Thursday's sitting of the local municipality.
He said he has observed unpermitted billboards being placed on New Green Road, Winston Jones Highway, Newport to Mandeville, Gutters to Mandeville, Alligator Pond, Mile Gully, Christiana, Porus, Cross Keys and Asia.
“We are going to be taking them down left, right and centre…. When we take them down whoever [it] belongs to, we need to recoup our expenses,” he said.
“We now have one [case] in court and we get the money, because the law is clear, it is a breach of the Parochial Roads Act and our planning for the parish,” he added.
Kasey Williams
