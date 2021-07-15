UPDATE: Mandeville mayor withdraws resignation

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Councillor for the Royal Flat Division, Donovan Mitchell has withdrawn his resignation as Mayor of Mandeville and chairman of the Manchester Municipal Corporation.

Mitchell in a letter addressed to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Manchester Municipal Corporation, Winston Palmer, said he looks forward to continuing his work with the municipality as chairman.

Earlier today, Mitchell had said in his resignation letter that he believes his colleagues have lost confidence in him as mayor.

Mitchell, who represents the opposition People's National Party (PNP) had also said he will remain as Councillor for the Royal Flat Division until the next local general elections are called.

Kasey Williams