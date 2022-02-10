Manhunt continues for prisoner who escaped St Ann lock-up

Manhunt continues for prisoner who escaped St Ann lock-upThursday, February 10, 2022
The police in St Ann have launched a manhunt for a prisoner who escaped custody on Wednesday, February 9.
On the run is 31-year old Dayle Douglas of Slipe Road, Kingston.
Douglas, who was charged with having sex with someone under the age of sixteen years old, and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm escaped from the Runaway Bay Police lock-up about 4:00 am.
The Police are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of Douglas to contact the Runaway Bay Police at 876-973-7057, Police 119 emergency, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.
The police are also reminding members of the public that it is a criminal offence to harbour a fugitive.
