Manhunt launched for man who fatally stabbed shopkeeper at Coronation Market

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Police sleuths are searching for a man who allegedly fatally stabbed another at the Coronation Market in downtown Kingston on Thursday.

Dead is 41-year-old shopkeeper, Damion Osbourne of Regent Street in Denham Town, Kingston.

Police reports are that Osbourne went to the market to make a purchase when he was attacked and stabbed by the man about 7:00 am.

The culprit then fled the area on foot.

Osbourne was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.