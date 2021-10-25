Mannings Hill man battling for life after gun attack

Mannings Hill man battling for life after gun attackMonday, October 25, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man is now in critical condition in hospital after being shot multiple times in the district of Mannings Hill, St Andrew on Sunday evening.
Police report that the 18-year-old man was walking along the main road in the district when people travelling in a Toyota Mark X motorcar stopped the vehicle beside him.
A man exited the vehicle and engaged the victim in conversation. Minutes later the man pulled out a handgun and opened fire hitting the victim in the upper body.
The gunman then re-entered the vehicle and made his escape with his cronies.
The injured man was taken to hospital and is now being treated.
The district of Mannings Hill is situated close to the communities of Stony Hill and Belgrade Heights in the St Andrew North Police Division and lends its name to Mannings Hill Road, which begins at Mary Brown's Corner and ends in the hilly community.
The community has been relatively peaceful for years and police in the area are investigating the isolated shooting incident.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy