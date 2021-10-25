Mannings Hill man battling for life after gun attack

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man is now in critical condition in hospital after being shot multiple times in the district of Mannings Hill, St Andrew on Sunday evening.

Police report that the 18-year-old man was walking along the main road in the district when people travelling in a Toyota Mark X motorcar stopped the vehicle beside him.

A man exited the vehicle and engaged the victim in conversation. Minutes later the man pulled out a handgun and opened fire hitting the victim in the upper body.

The gunman then re-entered the vehicle and made his escape with his cronies.

The injured man was taken to hospital and is now being treated.

The district of Mannings Hill is situated close to the communities of Stony Hill and Belgrade Heights in the St Andrew North Police Division and lends its name to Mannings Hill Road, which begins at Mary Brown's Corner and ends in the hilly community.

The community has been relatively peaceful for years and police in the area are investigating the isolated shooting incident.