Mannings defeat Dinthill to book first ever daCosta Cup final

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Mannings School of Savannah-la-Mar, Westmoreland, created school history today after they upset overwhelming favourites Dinthill Technical 4-2 on penalty kicks in the semi-finals of the daCosta Cup at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex and advanced to the final.

It is the first time Mannings will contest the final and will meet the winners of the other semi-final between defending champions Clarendon College and Garvey Maceo.

Dinthill Technical were seeking their second final berth in less than a week after they had beaten Jamaica College on penalty kicks on Saturday to book a spot in the Champions Cup for the first time.

The Everton Tomlinson-coached Mannings School is trying to become the third school from the parish to win the title after Frome Technical and Godfrey Stewart High.

Today, the schools played out a 1-1 scoreline in regulation time, both missing several good scoring chances in the game as the Mannings starting goalkeeper, Ashwani Campbell, pulled off a series of saves, especially in the first half to deny Dinthill.

Jhamaleek Porter gave Mannings School the lead in the 54th minute, the first goal Dinthill Technical were conceding in the daCosta Cup but Jaheim Thomas pulled them level in the 82nd minute and forced the game into penalty kicks to decide the winners.

Tomlinson played a big trump card when he pulled Campbell and replaced him with Mikhail Romans who pulled off a big save in the shoot-out to lead them to the win.

Despite being perfect from the spot in Saturday's Champions Cup semi-finals against Jamaica College, Dinthill came up short as only two players managed to score with Romans saving the crucial fifth shot from Shamier Hutchson.

Ricardo Matthews and Thomas scored for Dinthill while Abeena Wallace, Rushawn Graham, Jahmaro Hall and Shamar Hamilton scored for Mannings School.

Paul A Reid