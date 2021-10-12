Man's headless body found in Rio Cobre

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The St Catherine North police are reporting that the headless body of a man was fished from the Rio Cobre, near Thompson Pen in the parish on Monday.

Reports to OBSERVER ONLINE are that resident saw the body and alerted the police. It was subsequently retrieved.

Further reports are that the body was said to be in an advanced state of decomposition. The hands were also bound.

A post-mortem is to be conducted at a later date.