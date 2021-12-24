Many US churches cancelling in-person Christmas services

NEW YORK, United States (AP) — Amid the surge of coronavirus cases across the US, numerous churches have cancelled in-person Christmas services, disappointing pastors and churchgoers who consider them an annual highlight.

Other churches planned outdoor services or proposed a hybrid of online and in-person worship, often imposing tight restrictions for those in attendance. These included requirements to wear masks and show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Among the prominent churches cancelling some or all of their in-person Christmas services were Washington National Cathedral in the nation's capital; St. John the Divine, the cathedral of the Episcopal Diocese of New York; and the Old South Church in Boston.

The Reverend Nancy Taylor, senior minister of Old South, said the church – affiliated with the United Church of Christ – still hoped to hold in-person Christmas Day services on Saturday, but was shifting its popular Christmas Eve service to online-only.

“The Christmas Eve congregation tends to be larger with a lot of visitors, some of whom have come from parties, and many of whom are not used to Boston's mask mandate,” she explained in her announcement.

“While we cherish these guests under normal circumstances, these are not normal circumstances. We are prioritizing the health and safety of our volunteers and staff,” she said. “We know how disappointing this is.”

Leaders of Washington National Cathedral, which traditionally welcomes more than 15,000 people to its Christmas services, announced that all its services until January 9 would be offered only remotely, with no worshippers or visitors allowed in the cathedral.

“Unfortunately, as the omicron variant takes hold across the world, our city seems to be leading the nation in infections,” said the cathedral's dean, the Very Reverend Randolph Marshall Hollerith. “Given the spike in infections, I simply cannot justify gathering massive crowds as the public health situation worsens around us.”

Another major Washington church – National City Christian Church – also cancelled its Christmas Eve service and will shift exclusively to online worship at least through January 16.

Leaders of National City — the national church of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) — described their decision as one “we desperately did not want to make but feel we must.” They noted that Washington's mayor, Murial Bowser, had declared a state of emergency in the District of Columbia.