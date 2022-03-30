March 31 deadline to register for voters' List

March 31 deadline to register for voters' ListWednesday, March 30, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says the deadline to register for the next voters' list is Thursday, March 31.
The list is scheduled to be published on May 31, 2022.
Persons intending to have their names added to the voters' list must apply in person at any EOJ constituency office.
Individuals who register after March 31 will have to wait to be added to the November 30, 2022 list.
The EOJ says electors who meet the March 31 deadline should expect to receive their voter identification card by mid-June.
As it relates to the registration process, applicants should be prepared to have their photograph and fingerprints taken. Each applicant's residence must be verified to complete the registration process.
Individuals who are already on the voters' list should not re-apply.
To be eligible for registration, applicants must be a Jamaican or Commonwealth citizen ordinarily resident in Jamaica for at least 12 continuous months prior to registration and must be at least 18 years of age.
The voters' list is published twice per year – May 31 and November 30.
